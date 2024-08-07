Panel stay in mail when saving attachment
I'm not sure if this is a bug or intentional behavior, or maybe even a setting that can be changed, that I haven't found:
When you have mail panel open, find a mail with attachments, and save the mail, the panel jumps to downloads. I find this rather annoying. Panel should stay at mail.
The same happens when browsing. When you save a link, panel jumps to downloads. It's somewhat less annoying when browsing, but I would appreciate if the panel stayed where I left it, until I tell it to show something else.
Edit: vivaldi mail client 6.8.3381 on manjaro linux
@marlinus consider unchecking "open download panel automatically" in settings
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/downloads/#Setting_the_folder_path_for_downloaded_files
Thank you. That sounds like a fix
(I'll test when I get to the pc with vivaldi installed)