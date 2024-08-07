Increase default page mag from 200% to 250% ?
-
BlahBlahBlah
As this is a browser wide question and not limited to a specific OS I thought I'd ask this question here. So, how do I increase the default page magnification from 200% to 250% ?
Can I do this via a chrome addon or by changing vivaldi flags?
Thanks, David.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@BlahBlahBlah That seems to be a bug in settings not having more than 200% in the number field.
I will ask the developer team later.
I use the extension Stylus which can set zoom for webpages by a Stylesheet.
body { zoom: 250% !important}
Do you know how to add such to Stylus?
⇒ Stylus - Manager
⇒ Stylus - Editor
⇒ Stylus - Writing styles
-
mib2berlin
@BlahBlahBlah
Hi, you can edit the field directly with double mouse click:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin Yes, but a new tab stille gets the old value of 200%.
-
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Ah yes, the global setting switch back.
This is a bug.
@BlahBlahBlah
Hi, you can report it to the bug tracker, one can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib