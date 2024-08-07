There is a feature on the Speed Dial page where you drag a bookmark and let it go on top of another, it creates a folder.

Its a slick feature for sure.. Unless you didn't want it to happen.. And then its really annoying reversing the change.

Unfortunately, I am doing this by accident several times per day and its annoying.

So could I request a feature to stop this from happening... I have 3 ideas:

Open in settings to turn off Create Folder option Option to 'lock' the Speed Dial Screen. Option to "undo" so if you add a folder and move speed dials you can reverse it.

Whilst typing this, I think option 2 is a good idea.. Having a quick way to lock the screen makes sense, and then you can unlock it when you INTENTIONALLY want to make changes like this.