Motor - Norwegian Technology Reaching More And More Cars
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Here's a recently published article in Norwegian about Vivaldi for Android Automotive. Worth translating!
https://www.motor.no/aktuelt/norsk-teknologi-kaprer-plass-i-stadig-flere-nye-biler/282602
@marialeal, an resumen made by Andi, nice article
Norwegian technology company Vivaldi makes browsers for all kinds of devices, including cars. Managing director and chairman of the board Jon von Tetzchner, former founder of Opera Software, envisions a future where the car becomes a place to surf the web and work while driving. Vivaldi has already found a place in several car models, and von Tetzchner believes that all car manufacturers will want to have a browser in their cars in the future. The company has a head start on Google, which has yet to launch its in-car browser, and von Tetzchner believes it will continue to be an important player in this market.