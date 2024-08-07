Vivaldi Profile > Service Worker folder is 2.5GB, can I prune it?
Hi all, I normally use Vivaldi snapshot, but as I had problems with Bitwarden's biometrics on snapshot I've reverted back to stable. I copied my profile folder from snapshot across and everything worked fine. My profile folder is 4.8GB and the Service Worker subdir is 2.5GB. I assume this is for web apps and I would rather purge it. Is it safe to delete that folder and let vivaldi regenerate it as needed?
Thanks in advance!
mib2berlin
@non-troppo
Hi, you can cleanup the whole profile with these settings:
Cheers, mib
I'm usually happy to have cache, but especially after manually downgrading, it makes sense to clean up... And using the UI rather than deleting folders is much more sensible! Whole profile down to ~350MB, thanks!
@non-troppo! Back on the forum after 2022! Welcome back!
@WildEnte said in Vivaldi Profile > Service Worker folder is 2.5GB, can I prune it?:
Ha thanks @WildEnte, it is perhaps a testament to how great Vivaldi is that I so seldom need to come to the forums. While it is nice to see the faces from the old days, having children reassigns most of my free time so no more browser-geek for me...
Still great to follow along, congrats to all who help this community and to the Vivaldi crew honing this amazing tool...
@non-troppo seems like the right priority to me