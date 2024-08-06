Allow setting per-bookmark default "Open in..." action
I have lots of bookmarks for reference material that I'm always right-clicking on and selecting "Open in New Window" so I can see the reference material for something I'm working on in the main window. It'd be nice to set that action as the default on a per-bookmark basis.
Maybe have a dropdown in the bookmark edit dialog with the same "Open in" actions you get in the context menu. A checkbox to skip that and open in the current tab if the tab is empty would also be helpful.
barbudo2005
Use Workspaces: