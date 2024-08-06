Solved Translate panel fails from German to English
I wanted to get the translation for Aufforderung.
Typed into Translation Panel and it could not automatic detect source language.
Now i selected German as source and English as destination in the dropdown and hit Übersetzen.
No chance. Translation failed and i was told in German to use an other language.
Whut!???
Crazy.
Same for you?
Works again.
Thanks to Server Team
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Hi, its a bit different here, translate with context menu does nothing and copy it to the panel show:
DoctorG Ambassador
I pinged the translate server team now internally to check.
Works again.
Thanks to Server Team
This things are because I use the Linguist Extension, while the Vivaldi translator still isn't a reliable tool.
DoctorG Ambassador
Is it intended that change of destination language in Translation Panel changes the destination language of address field translat icon popup?
Not nice to work with.
And sometimes the HTTP Accept Language Headers settings get broken, that's why i asked here.
barbudo2005
Give up and suffer no more. Use Linguist - web pages translator.