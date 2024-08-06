HW acceleration crash when making YT fullscreen on latest Radeon drivers
Basically what the title says. 24.7.1 or AFMF2 preview drivers, Radeon 780M GPU. Looks like a brief hang when going fullscreen, after that hardware acceleration is disabled as indicated by
vivaldi://gpupage and stuttery scrolling (clearly visible on 170hz screen) and the YT "cinema mode" backlight on the page turns white (happens for me before when a GPU process crashed)
Discord HW accelerated videos play fine, latest Firefox too, latest Chrome too. Tried running with no extensions, same thing. Both latest snapshot and the stable versions of Vivaldi have this issue. Also 23.10.2 drivers worked fine.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Crabiter Had you really tested if Chromium 126 (the core which Vivaldi runs) works?
Which OS is this?
Do you run two GPUs Internal and external AMD card)?
I remember only one bug report with GPU hang on Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 / Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS x86_64