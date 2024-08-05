Google Loses U.S. Antitrust Trial
edwardp Ambassador
Lawsuits from the U.S. Department of Justice and 38 Attorneys General were combined.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/google-loses-antitrust-trial-in-major-blow-to-tech-giant-191745614.html
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/08/05/google-loses-antitrust-case-over-search.html
@edwardp, the bigger it is, the harder the fall. First in the EU a good kick in the balls and now finally also in the USA.
I am not sure I like the news.
Google will stop any deal they have for search.
I don't care if Apple's revenue loses 26 billion every year from Google's money. Their problem.
But Google will not renew the deal they have with Mozilla too.
They need that money to develop Gecko. Imagine if Mozilla because they don't have enough money stops the development of Gecko and turn Firefox to a Chromium based browser too.
Developing a web engine and a demanding and complex software like a browser needs resources and money.
I don't lke the idea of ending up with only chromium based browsers around.
DoctorG Ambassador
@electryon said in Google Loses U.S. Antitrust Trial:
They need that money to develop Gecko. Imagine if Mozilla because they don't have enough money stops the development of Gecko
Mozilla is a commercial organisation, that is their risk to get money. They run their own "acceptable" ads servers now for revenue.
Mozilla is a commercial organisation, that is their risk to get money. They run their own "acceptable" ads servers now for revenue.
Yes, they didn't in the past. Now I can see why they bought Anonym.
But that's not something that guarantees any income for sure like the deal they had with Google.
It may not work out and they may end up having to do what Opera did (kill Presto) and kill Gecko.
mathieulefrancois Patron Ambassador
@electryon indeed. Firefox / Mozilla will keep going but they'll probably just be a shell of what they used to be.
edwardp Ambassador
@Catweazle I'm sure Google is going to appeal. They can appeal all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if they repeatedly lose at the lower court levels.
mathieulefrancois Patron Ambassador
@edwardp There's no way in the world Google won't appeal. (imo)
@edwardp, yes, everybody has the right to appeal, in the EU he, FB, Twitter(x) and MS also tried it, but the appeal finish in the court supreme, which they had to pay without results. Musk for this even wanted to ban X in the EU (also without results.)
Because of this, these companies currently way more permissive and private as in the US.