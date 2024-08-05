Wrong ALIAS??
-
ALIAS are not working for me. For example, for the mailbox [email protected], I created an alias [email protected] and when I tried to send a message from this alias, I received a message that authentication failed:
Error: authentication failed:
here is a long alphanumeric string
What am I doing wrong??
Thanks
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Majena It looks like you created a brand new username, not an alias.
Aliases must have a + sign and be after the username, e.g. yourusername+aliasname @ vivaldi.net
See this Help page and scroll down to Identities.