Can you delete the Vivaldi links in the URL bar
jweaver100
If I type things like "ebay", "aliexpress" and "booking", the links which are offered are "redirect" links from Vivaldi, I guess for sposorship
Are there any way to delete these? Or is this a revenue stream for them which I should be embracing?
I guess there is no problem with them, but they just annoy me...
@jweaver100
Hi, Ebay and Booking.com are default speed dials, for example, and Vivaldi get's revenue if you use them.
This is maybe different at your location, I don't get these "redirect" links in Germany.
Where do you are, I can check with a VPN service.
Cheers, mib
jweaver100
I have deleted them from the speed dials.... But when I type "Ebay" in the URL bar, the first option is a redirect from Vivaldi.
Same as Booking.com.. And Aliexpress.. basically everything that comes as standard in Speed Dials.
Its not a VPN thing.. Its actually the URL that Vivaldi offers to get to these sites. Its pretty clear why its like this.. These are obvious sponsored companies which have redirect links from Vivaldi..
@jweaver100
I don't get any redicrect links, even with a clean install.
I can change my location to any place on the world, I just want to test if I get these links if I am located in the USA or Japan, for example.
Very odd.. I am in the UK.... When i type "ebay" for example, I get a Vivaldi link right at the top of the list..
I am not at home at the moment,but I will provide a screenshot...
Actually. that was easier than I thought.. I just installed it on my phone and have the exact behavour I am talking about.. See screenshot.
@jweaver100
Ah, I changed my location to the UK and do a clean Vivaldi install and there they are.
Delete all default bookmarks, empty trash can and they are gone.
Iirc there is a bug bookmarks are still reachable if they are in the trash can, check this please.
So are you saying I have to empty the trashcan? Where is this option, i havn't seen it..
@jweaver100
Open bookmarks and use the <- at left top to jump up to the root of bookmarks.
Thats done it on my phone, so I assume it will fix it on my tablet... I would never have found that option in a million years.. Thanks for pointing it out.