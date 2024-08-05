PWA'S keep disappearing
-
I've got the latest version of Vivaldi, and whenever I have pwa's they keep disappearing. Before they never did that, but now it's become more apparent. Why is this?
-
mib2berlin
@Wolfy24
Hi, a user reported disappearing shortcuts but not PWA's.
When they disappear, restart the device or after an update?
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
-
i don't know, sometimes it happens overnight or if i'm using my phone it sometimes disappears.
vivaldi version: 6.8.3388.153
OS: Android 14, SM-G-991B build