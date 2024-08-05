foldable bookmark menu
Как в вивальди сделать сворачиваемое меню закладок в развернутом окне (с правой стороны - при наведении мыши к краю экрана чтоб появилось меню закладок, при уводе курсора за пределы окна сворачивалось; и кнопка фиксации)
How to make a foldable bookmark menu in a deployed window in a vivaldi (on the right side, when you hover your mouse over the edge of the screen so that a bookmark menu appears, when you move the cursor outside the window, it collapses; and the fixation button)
mib2berlin
@tel89243633353
Hi, open a panel on hover is not possible in Vivaldi without a custom CSS modification.
You can enable the panel toggle, move the panel to the right and choose "Auto-Close inactive Panels.
It is much easier to use Ctrl+Shift+B to open/close the bookmark panel. You can even change it to B if you enable Single Key Shortcuts in Settings > Keyboard > View.
Cheers, mib
tel89243633353
@mib2berlin
не правильно написал I wrote it incorrectly
Как в вивальди сделать сворачиваемое меню вкладок в развернутом окне (с правой стороны - при наведении мыши к краю экрана чтоб появилось меню вкладок, при уводе курсора за пределы окна сворачивалось; и кнопка фиксации)
How to make a foldable tab menu in a deployed window in a vivaldi (on the right side - when you hover your mouse over the edge of the screen so that a tab menu appears, when you move the cursor outside the window, it collapses; and the commit button)
mib2berlin
@tel89243633353
As I mentioned, there is no hover feature in Vivaldi, you have to click in the page to close a panel.
I guess you meant the tab bar.
I still not fully understand your request, maybe you can get help in the Russian forum section.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/20/русский-russian
Cheers, mib