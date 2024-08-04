Close Other Tabs button when right-clicking the context menu on a pinned tab (in the tabs bar)
-
Please add an option to close all tabs and remain only with pinned tabs.
When i right-click on a pinned tab, the option to Close Right Tabs or Close Other Tabs is nowhere...
Why such an UX mistake?
Very often i want to close all unpinned tabs, and the way to do it is not so fast as in edge or chrome:
- I must right-click ona an UNPINNED tab first (if i remember that this behaviour is different from Edge or Chrome)
- close all other tabs from the contextual right-click menu in the tabs bar
- and only after that, close last unpinned tab
- then, going to the pinned tab which i wanted initially to be
It is too convoluted!
Please let us close all unpinned tabs at once...
Thanks!