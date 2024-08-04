how to arrange the order of visible extensions buttons?
how to arrange the order of visible extensions buttons?
they seem to be in a random order and i found no way to arrange them as i want, often struggling to find them...
mib2berlin
@alterweb
Hi, use Ctrl key and move button with left mouse holding.
You can move other buttons in the Vivaldi UI, too.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
You can find most of the answers at the Help
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/extensions/#Move_extensions