Startup always activates second panel from the top
When I close Vivaldi, I usually have the mail panel open, which I have placed at the top of my panels. When I start Vivaldi, it seems to always opens with the second panel from the top open, which (in my case) is the calendar panel.
This is a minor annoyance, but is anyone else seeing this? Seems to me like someone started counting at 1 when they should start counting at 0.
mib2berlin
@WildEnte
Hi, this was fixed for me with the latest internal build, at least on Linux. Have to recheck on Windows.
EDIT: Cant find something in the change logs.
Cheers, mib
@WildEnte
can't confirm. mail panel is my fourth and opens with my mail tab, if it's openend, when I close vivaldi
if I have another panel open together with a "website-tab", both are openend again after closing vivaldi