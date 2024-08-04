web panels deleted...
-
I lost three web panels from the toolbar while trying to remove a separator, but instead of just removing the separator, Vivaldi deleted the web panel icons. How can I recover these web panels? Unfortunately, I don't recall the URLs for the deleted items.
Before assuming this was a user error, it wasn't. I specifically selected the 'separator' icon in the panel and dragged it off the toolbar, it displayed the 'separator' icon each time while dragging, which then caused the saved web panels to be deleted.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Boolean Hover the add button in panel bar → open context menu → Closed Web Panels
And you will get them back step by step
-
all it displays is chrome-extension, neither are urls i am looking for
-
@Boolean You might want to search in history panel too and see if you recognize there (assuming the webpanels were visited sites before).
-
@Boolean are you clicking the correct button?
-
@Hadden89 said in web panels deleted...:
@Boolean You might want to search in history panel too and see if you recognize there (assuming the webpanels were visited sites before).
Are you certain the panel shows web visits in the history? I had Instagram as one of the links, but there's no record of it being displayed. I used it several times yesterday, but only visited the site through the panel.
-
@Boolean Depends. If you add a web panel copying an url or within a webpanel itself, is clearly not recorded in history but exploring that might give you some insights of what you add, from where and when.
-
mib2berlin
@Boolean
Hi, panel usage is listed in the history, I tested this a few minutes ago but I cant test Instagram.
The X entries are from a panel.
-
@Hadden89 then i'm sol. these are panel links i added years ago. really needed them.
-
@mib2berlin interesting. I do not have any 'web panels deleted...' until after around 9 this morning, nothing from yesterday evening.
I also want to mention that while trying to add and remove a separator, the three web panel shortcuts to URL sites were replaced by another separator. There must be a bug.
-
@Boolean I still think that @DoctorG's initial hint was correct. Have you seen my post with the screenshot above?
@WildEnte said in web panels deleted...:
26 minutes ago
@Boolean are you clicking the correct button?
-
@WildEnte said in web panels deleted...:
@Boolean I still think that @DoctorG's initial hint was correct. Have you seen my post with the screenshot above?
@WildEnte said in web panels deleted...:
26 minutes ago
irrelevant.
READ and comprehend my initial reply to DoctorG
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/771071
-
mib2berlin
@Boolean
Hm, I removed 2 separators and add them again now and nothing was deleted.
If is there a bug it is hard to reproduce and if I can remember correctly nobody report this in the forum lately.
No reports in the bug tracker either.
Cheers, mib
-
@Boolean said in web panels deleted...:
irrelevant.
READ and comprehend my initial reply to DoctorG
Many thanks for the condescending tone. I did indeed read and comprehend what you wrote. Since, as you might see from the sceenshot I provided, web panels show for me in the right click menu, I took the liberty to try and verify that you were not misunderstanding each other. I kindly ask you to not brush off people that try to help after you ask for help.
-
@mib2berlin said in web panels deleted...:
@Boolean
Hm, I removed 2 separators and add them again now and nothing was deleted.
If is there a bug it is hard to reproduce and if I can remember correctly nobody report this in the forum lately.
No reports in the bug tracker either.
Cheers, mib
Yes, it is annoying. I'm not going to mess around with it. Links I had are gone, i'm sol and don't want to be more sol'd.
I also noticed if a panel item is placed over an existing panel item the previous panel item disappears. It shouldn't be this way but move up or down. Also when adding a panel item the location marker is barely visible.