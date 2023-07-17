Hi @andyslade!
I couldn't find a ticket for it in our bug tracking system, so please report the issue with Planet Radio to our dev team on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, so they could test and hopefully fix the issue.
Oh, this green screen happened to me also, but on Chrome on desktop PC, so I doubt that is only Vivaldi problem. I had to update graphic drivers and I also changed some hardware acceleration settings, but I don't remember if I turned it on or off.
Just for info, I doubt you can do this is a car 🙂
@LMPollard The problems you're having seem to indicate a graphics hardware problem - either in the device itself, or with drivers.
The experience from one car to the next should be identical. The systems should be identical from one car to the next, and the browser software certainly does not vary. So if you are having these problems, every Polestar owner should also be having them. Not having the car, I can't test it.