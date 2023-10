M

I was able to set qwant as my defaulr on my Samsung Galaxy S10+. The installation there ist there for a while now.

Later, last year, I was not able to do the same on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Now it ist also not possible on a fresh Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

So it was there at some time and stayed on the oldest Installation or it has something to do with the device.

But I can confirm the option is there at least on one device. I am little dissapointed because Vivaldi announced a cooperation with qwant.

But if it is qwant or something else I want to use un the future: I voted for the custom search engine on android.