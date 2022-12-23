C

I installed the latest snapshot - no difference (tho my bug id wasn't on the list, so wasn't really expecting any).. Since I wanted to try Mail anyway, I emptied my spam folder (that's the one that was erroring on threading), and unsubbed from all the rest.

In order to make things work, I had to not only delete the mail account, but also the entire profile (Default dir) - good job it was using --test.

If the mail account is deleted, and then reset up, email is loaded+indexed, but the Received/Unread/INBOX etc folders appear empty.. any idea why that is? It only showed up after I deleted the profile and retried - seems deleting the mail account (inc. deleting messages) doesn't get rid of all the mail data?