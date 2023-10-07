N

I don't have ARM computers in my home, but I can tell you how I find codecs in x86 Linux.

I check the version of Vivaldi browser. Vivaldi is based on Chromium source code. You get something like Chromium qqq.www.eee

I search in Ubuntu or Debian repository Chromium 122.3534.544. If I found this version I check dependency file. In dependency file of Chromium I search for optional dependency something like "chromium-codecs-ffmpeg-extra".

Then I search this specific version that is compatible with specific Chromium version, in Debian or Ubuntu repository. Then I unpack .deb package and copy files in my Linux system. But I believe it have to be in specific dictionary in other to work. If it's not in specific dictionary it won't work.